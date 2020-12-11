Kentucky’s efforts to control coronavirus apparently are working: Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week the state’s restaurants, bars, gym and other businesses may return to some normal functions starting on Monday.
Bar and restaurants may open indoor dining at 50% capacity, and continue curbside pickup, delivery and outdoor dining. They must stop serving food at 11 p.m. and close by midnight. Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities will be able to resume operations at 50% capacity.
That’s great news for local economies, but does it mean the COVID-19 virus is under control in Kentucky? No, it does not.
Last week, the state’s positivity rate was 9.3%, which followed a downward trend and is an indicator of a lowering of spread. However, the World Health Organization states the rate must be less than 5% for two weeks with widespread testing before the virus can be considered under control.
We imagine Beshear has loosened restrictions on these businesses because of pressure from such businesses and others to allow Kentuckians to get back to work. That’s understandable. Most of us have to work to play our bills and feed our families.
But that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.
Removing restrictions for some businesses is progress, but life isn’t back to normal.
To protect ourselves, we must continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing our hands. As Beshear pointed out, we don’t suddenly stop the virus; we take measures to slow it, stop it and turn it around.
“We’ve got to enforce that mask mandate. That’s the way we don’t have to take steps like this again,” he said.
Unfortunately, some will never wear the mask or concern themselves with social distancing. That’s why Beshear is asking businesses to enforce the mandate. That’s the kind of pressure that’s necessary to get people to wear masks and help defeat the virus. Concern for one’s neighbor isn’t enough, but gaining the right to enter one’s favorite restaurant might do it.
There is never a 0% chance of catching COVID-19, but certainly there are measures we can take to lower our risk. As loosening of restrictions move forward, we urge everyone to make the decision for themselves whether to increase their time in the public. We also hope all the businesses allowed as of Monday to open to a larger degree will do the responsible thing and enforce mask wearing and social distancing.