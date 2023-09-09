The Appalachian Regional Commission's 2023 Annual Conference will get under way Monday in Ashland, and it's a big deal.
Not only will the two-day conference draw Gov. Andy Beshear, Congressman Hal Rogers, UK men's basketball coach John Calipari, Kentucky Poet Laureate and author Silas House and country music artist Tyler Childers, the ARC's primary objective will be to generate ideas and support for development in Appalachia, a region that stretches from Maine to Georgia and encompasses parts of Kentucky and Ohio and all of West Virginia.
In fact, that's what the ARC exists for, having been established in 1965 with the goal of economic development in the region, which seemed to have been left behind by the rest of the country.
The ARC, a federal agency, works with 13 states, focusing on 423 counties and, since its inception, ARC has invested $4.5 billion in approximately 28,000 economic development projects across Appalachia, attracting more than $10 billion in matching project funds. It was a unique project to address the unique needs of Appalachia.
After nearly 60 years of work by the ARC, much of Appalachia continues to struggle economically. But the agency was tasked with an overwhelming job, and there has been progress, including: development of roads to better access; reducing the number of residents living in poverty; cutting the infant mortality rate; and doubling the percentage of high school graduates.
In addition, having the conference in Ashland offers a chance to show off the progress our immediate area has made while bringing a boost to the local economy.
With the theme “Appalachia Rises: Resilience, Strength and Transformation,” we hope to see new ideas for more progress in our part of the country as a result of the conference, and we hope to see action that will make a difference.