If the robin is a sign of spring, the farmers market is a sign of summer and it couldn’t be more welcome.
Some of the 165 farmers markets in Kentucky are open now, of course, with limited products and very limited produce. In a couple of months, though, more than 2,300 vendors will be selling colorful heirloom tomatoes, voluptuous green beans, golden corn and juicy melons, as well as other vegetables, fruits, plants, meats, eggs, cut flowers, baked goods, candles, quits, soaps, maple syrup and other food and farm items.
When you shop a farmers market, not only are you keeping your money in the area, you are helping local farmers keep their businesses running. That farmer could be your neighbor or someone you see at church or a stranger. But even if you don’t know that farmer, you will get the chance to. Farmers and other vendors at farmers markets are happy to meet customers and talk about what they have to offer. From the shoppers’ point of view, getting to know the maker of the item you buy and learning how it was brought to market makes it all the more valuable to you.
That’s not to say items at the farmers market are more expensive. It’s likely they are not. Price points depend on several factors, including what kind of item is being sold. There are items at the farmers market that are unique and not available in just any store, which adds additional value to them, even when the cost doesn’t reflect it.
Farmersmarketcoalition.org says farmers markets stimulate the local economy.
“For every dollor of sales, direct marketers are generating twice as much economic activity within the region, as compared to producers whoa re not involved in direct marketing,” the website states. It also says for very $1 million in revenue, direct-market farms create almost 32 local jobs whereas larger wholesale growers create only 10.5.
As we continue to inch toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the farmers market is a perfect way to spend some time. You can support your local economy, purchase things you need get outside in the sunshine and fresh air, perhaps even without a mask.