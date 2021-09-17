There is never a shortage of amazing stories involving incredible human beings — specifically those with the most years of life experience.
As a society, we should always gravitate to words from the wise.
Typically, for instance, if someone who has 100 birthdays under his or her belt speaks, we listen.
The Associated Press distributed a story this week about a remarkable woman named Virginia Oliver.
Oliver is a 101-year-old lobster fisher in Rockland, Maine.
According to the story, Oliver starting trapping lobsters at age 8 — before the Great Depression, prior to World War II and right around the time Babe Ruth was in the prime of his career with the Yankees.
You know what she said when asked why she keeps going?
“I’ve done it all my life, so I might as well keep doing it.”
Now, there’s nothing profound about that statement on the surface, but it’s such a matter-of-fact remark — like lobster fishing just what she is meant to do, born to do.
She often is joined by her 78-year-son, Max, according to the story. What an awesome way to spend mother-son time.
Make no mistake, though. It’s not as if she’s been doing the exact same, monotonous thing for nine decades. The industry has changed over the years, and Virginia Oliver has adapted.
Mrs. Oliver is an inspiration. She serves as a reminder that age truly is just a number, and even if you’ve hit the century mark, there’s no sense in hanging it up if you can continue doing what you love to do.
Our favorite part of her story was this anecdote: A family friend who lives close by said Oliver sustained an injury from a crab that required seven stitches two years ago. When the doctor admonished her and said, ‘Why are you out there lobstering?’ Oliver responded, “Because I want to.”
Go get ’em, Virginia.