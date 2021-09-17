It’s no surprise a report by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education found college graduates tend to make more money than those who only finished high school or left college without a degree or certificate.
The study tracked 43,655 Kentucky students from their high school graduation in 2011 to 2019. The council uses credentials as the overarching term for all degrees and certificates at all levels.
While high school graduates earned a median annual salary of $29,478 after eight years in the work force, associate’s degree holders earned $38,268 and bachelor’s degree holders earned $41,915.
We are not surprised.
Evidence of study beyond high school not only shows students received training in their given fields, it demonstrates students’ abilities to follow through on a plan.
Note: This is not just about bachelor’s degrees or higher. This is about a “degree or certificate,” which means vocational and technical schools are part of the population getting educated after high school and making more money. Many of those jobs pay more than jobs meant for students with bachelor’s degrees or higher.
Of course, money isn’t the most important factor when choosing a vocation, but money is necessary for survival. Those who can become educated in a field they enjoy should feel proud and, as they say, will never work a day in their lives.