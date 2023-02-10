We are all encouraged to shop local, but what about supporting local performing talent?
That’s important, too, and with that in mind, we applaud the Kentucky Arts Council’s program offering touring grants of up to $3,000 for Kentucky venues to hire Kentucky performing artists.
The grants are meant to cover a portion of the artist fees to hire individual or groups from the council’s Performing Artists Directory.
Grants are open to small- and medium-sized nonprofit arts groups, along with local community and government organizations, including nursing homes, parks, community centers and substance abuse recovery centers; application deadline is March 15.
The Performing Artists Directory includes individual artists, companies or groups in dance, theater, music and storytelling who have an established professional performance history.
Chris Cathers, executive director of the Kentucky Arts Council, explained why the program is important.
“We hope that Performing Artists-Touring Grants will allow Kentucky audiences to enjoy performances they might not otherwise get to experience, and that they will encourage groups to think creatively about how they program performances.”
We hope the arts institutions of Ashland and performing artists in the area will be able to benefit from these grants as well.