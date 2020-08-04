We understand the skepticism. So does he. We understand the doubt. So does he. We understand the mistrust. So does he.
But what’s the harm in giving Braidy Industries CEO Don Foster a fair shake?
Foster appears to be a no-nonsense, straight shooter. He has logged four decades of success in the metals industry, and he’s familiar with this area — and areas similar to this region.
There was a pre-Don Foster era within the company, and now there’s a with-Foster era. Not all was bad before he came along, and not all was good. The grand plan, though, is still in place; and Foster is confident the aluminum rolling mill will be built in northeastern Kentucky.
Why believe him? That’s a valid question.
But why not believe him? Until he proves his word can’t be trusted, why write him off?
The first test for Foster, in terms of establishing trust, is if workers begin moving some of the 510,000 cubic yards of dirt this summer.
The second test is rebranding. The name will change. How he pitches this to potential investors and the public is key. He said he’s focused on results, which might be the best marketing ploy at this point.
The third test for the new CEO is generating significant interest among investors, and then getting them on board like a dogpile after a World Series victory.
The fourth test is to actually stick closely with the timeline he set — Foster said he hopes to see aluminum rolling out of the mill by May 2023.
Foster knows the hurdles laid out in front of him; and just as the cliche recites, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
Perhaps it’s too soon to blurt “In Don We Trust,” but is it fair to give up on him and the “new Braidy Industries” at this juncture? We don’t think so. Let’s allow Foster, the board and the employees who haven’t swayed from their ultimate intentions some time and space. The results on which Foster is focused could be just the jolt northeastern Kentucky desperately needs.