The Mill AKY is trying something different and we hope the people of the city and county will be open to it.
The restaurant at 1537 Winchester Ave., partnering with Ashland Pride, offers a Drag Brunch today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You may wonder what that means.
The eatery will serve its brunch menu, which includes such delights as chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and stuffed French toast.
The “drag” parts means, yes, a drag show.
It’s nothing new. In Shakespeare’s time, women weren’t allowed on stage, so men appeared “in drag” to play female roles. Some believe the term “drag” comes from the dresses the men wore dragging the ground, an attempt to disguise the gender of the performer.
In modern times around the world, drag shows are considered a sophisticated form of entertainment consisting of often-lavish costumes, singing or lip-syncing, dancing and sometimes comedy, drawing those of all genders and orientations.
This PG-13-rated drag show is a first for Ashland, so we’re sharing a few tips for attending a such entertainment, according to illinoisstate.edu:
• You may tip a performer by holding the bill in your open palm and allowing the performer to take; do not shove the money or try to place it on the performer.
• Attendees are encouraged to cheer, whistle, clap, holler and sing along.
• Do not loudly express criticism or heckle.
• Never touch a performer unless encouraged by that performer.
Not only will this be the first drag show in Ashland, it likely will be the first drag show many Ashlanders and others in the area have seen. We hope those who attend will enjoy every aspect of this different form of entertainment.
We hope those who are curious will give it a chance. We hope everyone will be open-minded to The Mill AKY’s attempt to be more inclusive. We hope those who aren’t will show tolerance.