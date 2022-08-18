Empathy is one of the qualities that makes human beings human.
It’s important to develop empathy in young people because it builds a better society, as well as enriches the lives of each person in that society.
One example of empathy in a young person is Noah Dotson, of Ashland. The 9-year-old was moved by news of recent floods in Kentucky.
“I felt really bad for them when I saw everything that happened,” the Rose Hill Christian School student said.
Noah wanted to help, so he opened a lemonade and cookie stand in front of his father’s law office with profits going to flood relief. He contributed the $257 he raised to Ashland Rotary, which had pledged to donate at least $1,000 to relief efforts.
Curtis Dotson said his son is conscious of the needs of others and wanted to do something to help when he first learned of the disaster.
The boy isn’t done with fundraising. Not only does he encourage others to contribute to flood relief efforts, he said he plans to do something else, but will have to plan it around school hours.
We commend Noah Dotson for his caring for others, the creative thinking it took to figure out how to help and the gumption it took to get the job done.
Adults and other children can look to him as an example of compassion in action.