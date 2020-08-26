Boyd County is at least the second area school system to announce it would stick to virtual learning for the entire first quarter. Russell, which actually started school on Wednesday, chose that route as well.
Each board voted to do so because of consistency and continuity. It’s a good, proactive move, in The Daily Independent’s opinion, because the governor or Kentucky Department of Education will likely wind up pushing the in-person resumption date back again anyway.
A return to in-person instruction mid-quarter could cause a lot of students’ work and/or grades for that work to be lost in translation. Plus, this allows teachers to plan for a full nine weeks of instructing the same way.
According to Boyd County Middle School teacher Lora Parsons, this route allows teachers and students a chance to “work out the kinks” with technology and develop good habits.
Superintendent Bill Boblett said Boyd County’s tentative Nov. 5 in-person return could be tweaked, but that depends on pandemic conditions.
Virtual instruction is a learning experience for all, so let’s all be patient with area educators as they iron out inevitable wrinkles over the first few weeks. It’s tough on many at home, too, including parents, grandparents, other guardians and the students. However, the students are often the most resilient and pliable when it comes to adaptation.
Patience is certainly required throughout this pandemic. Eventually, it’ll be “back to normal.” For now, though, let’s keep educators, students and families in our thoughts as they figure out instruction in 2020. Our country can’t afford to watch education fall by the wayside.