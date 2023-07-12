Even the commissioner who voted against the ordinance creating the Greenup County Ambulance Authority wasn’t truly against it.
“You can’t put a price on a life,” Earnie Duty II said in reference to the countywide ambulance service coming to Greenup.
Duty was uncomfortable with constituents being saddled with a new tax without giving them a say.
But here’s the thing: They did have a say.
Judge-Executive Bobby Hall was right when he said he felt like it was handled in an appropriate democratic process because this was one of his campaign promises.
By electing him, Hall felt like the people of Greenup County had already made their stance known.
Prior to the election, and since taking office in January, Hall hasn’t shied away from making promises.
So far, he and the fiscal court have a pretty darn good batting average in fulfilling them.
“As you know, one of our campaign promises was to take water to Siloam; it’s on its way,” Hall said in Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. “All material has been ordered and we will start laying pipe very soon.”
Another promise Hall intends to see through is high-speed internet in the county.
“Greenup County is on the table to receive broadband,” he said on Tuesday.
The biggest and arguably the most important to date was Tuesday’s countywide ambulance announcement. The county will soon provided emergency response to 300 square miles that were typically dependent on third parties.
Tuesday’s meeting was evidence of how monumental the move is.
The fiscal court room was jam-packed, and virtually everyone who spoke expressed their gratitude toward Hall and the commissioners for leading the way on this much-needed service.
Greenup County’s leadership is fulfilling promises at a fast pace, but Hall did remind everyone that none of this happens overnight and to “please be patient.”
We commend the progress that is taking place in Greenup County.