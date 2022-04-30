Dr. Anthony Fauci announced this week the United States is in a transition phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means Fauci believes we are entering the endemic stage of COVID-19.
That means the virus, like the flu, has become a manageable part of American public health. That means, it will continue to exist, but the rates of death and transmission will be steady. It also means outbreaks will be small, confined to specific areas at a time.
On Nature.com, Aris Katzourakis, a professor who studies viral evolution and genomics at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, says it means “... the proportion of people who can get sick balances out the ‘basic reproduction number’ of the virus, the number of individuals that an infected individual would infect, assuming a population in which everyone could get sick. Yes, common colds are endemic. So are Lassa fever, malaria and polio. So was smallpox, until vaccines stamped it out.”
In the United States now, some areas are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases. Thankfully, there are fewer deaths despite that trend.
Fauci is right. We are in a transition phase. COVID-19 is trying to find its place in society as we try to eradicate it. The fact is, we won’t be able to eradicate it in the foreseeable future. We will have to learn to live with it. If we do it right, that will be the place for COVID-19: It will be less deadly, but it will be ever present.
How do we live with it?
Very much the same way we have been living with it.
Get vaccinated. Get the boosters your physician recommends. Empower yourself to avoid crowds when you see fit and keep in mind your health conditions when making those decisions.
Most of all, continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Our problems aren’t over, says Katzourakis, who concluded his essay for Nature.com by saying:
“Thinking that endemicity is both mild and inevitable is more than wrong, it is dangerous: it sets humanity up for many more years of disease, including unpredictable waves of outbreaks. It is more productive to consider how bad things could get if we keep giving the virus opportunities to outwit us. Then we might do more to ensure that this does not happen.”