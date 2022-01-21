We’ve all been so concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps we’ve overlooked other issues that are every bit as concerning for the continuation of life as we know it. One of those issues is voting rights.
How sad for our democracy that lawmakers felt the need to consider a voting rights act in the 21st century. We had hoped by this time, prejudice would not be such a problem. We had hoped lawmakers were all about playing fairly. We had hoped voting rights legislation would not be necessary.
Unfortunately, it is necessary.
Federal voting rights legislation has not passed, thanks to the GOP and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, both Democrats who did not stand with their party on an issue that should be as bipartisan as they come.
Unfortunately, states, too, are facing challenges to voting.
We appreciate Gov. Andy Beshear for doing his part to protect Kentucky from one of the forms of vote suppression: gerrymandering.
Beshear vetoed Republican-sponsored maps for congressional and state House districts because he said the boundaries reflect unconstitutional political gerrymandering.
“One look at the map reveals what those who drafted it in secret were trying to hide: the redistricting plan is a political gerrymander,” Beshear said. “Under this map, someone driving from Lexington to Louisville would cross five of the state’s congressional districts, but it would take over four hours to get from one side of the First District to the other.” He also noted the map would likely “dilute the voices of certain minority communities.”
Republicans have said Beshear is wrong about the facts of the redistricting plan and pointed out the GOP-dominated legislature could override his veto.
Such strong partisan division over a bill to alter voting districts reeks of voter suppression by making sure some votes are less valuable.
Beshear was right to protect Kentuckians’ voting power by vetoing the measure. Kentuckians should look out for themselves by letting their representatives know they are not in favor of such moves that would favor one political party. Free and fair elections must be a priority everywhere in the country.