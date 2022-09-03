Conventional wisdom tells us to make lemonade when life gives us lemons.
Not all embrace that advice, choosing instead to grieve a loss or maintain a sour attitude.
But three local men embody the spirit of making the best of a bad situation: After being laid off from CSX, each started his own successful business.
• Perry Burke turned his ability to understand how things work, combined with his experience as a mechanic for various companies, into Sergeant Burke’s Equipment Repair. The business focuses on industrial, construction and farm equipment service and repair, including skid steers, mini to large excavators, loaders, man lifts, material lifts like on and off road forklifts, bucket trucks, dozers, air compressors, generators and farm tractors.
• Blake Runnels started Runnels Performance and Maintenance, turning a side job into a full-time business aimed at heavy truck and fleet service and repair. He has plans to expand the business and already has hired mechanics and plans to hire a bookkeeper.
• Kenny Diedrich also turned side work into a business. Hammer and Mud, which Diedrich operates with his nephew, started as drywall mudding, taping and plaster repair, but already has expanded into a business that offers a wide variety of interior remodeling, and plans for expansion.
If there’s one thing we need in the area, it’s jobs, for people who live here and for the betterment of the local economy. If there is another thing we need, it’s small businesses, which allow local people to be in charge of their future and not be at the mercy of outside corporations.
Burke, Runnels and Diedrich had an advantage: Each man already had the set of skills he needed for his business. It was a natural transition. But they each have a story that can inspire anyone to move forward in life and pursue financial independence.