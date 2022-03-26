Today is the last day of National Agriculture Week, a time to honor and appreciate our 74,100 farm families in Kentucky.
That is a stunningly high number of farmers in the commonwealth, considering how widespread corporate farming is in our country and considering what hard work farming is and how unpredictable the outcomes are.
Local farming is important for many reasons.
• It provides income for people in our community.
• It contributes to the state’s economy to the tune of $111.3 billion.
• It gives local people the opportunity to support the local economy.
• It allows shoppers options for feeding their families.
• It offers us more control over our food supply by making us less dependent on food sources on a national or international level.
• It allows us to be more knowledgeable about our food supply because we can speak directly with the farmer about how the food was raised.
There are many opportunities to buy fresh, local, healthy foods raised in the area, whether it’s meat, poultry and eggs or vegetables and fruits or dairy products.
While corn and soybeans remain the state's most profitable, local farmers are becoming creative and diverse by adding unusual products to their lineups. Many are producing items made from their crops and livestock, such as jams, baked goods, soaps, lotions, house plants and firewood.
As a whole, agriculture in Kentucky is important on the national scene. Kentucky is the leading beef cattle state east of the Mississippi River, with nearly 1 million beef cows as of Jan. 1. We also are the top national producer of burley tobacco, dark fire-cured tobacco and dark air-cured tobacco. The state ranks second in total tobacco production; Kentucky also ranked in the top 15 states in production of corn, soybeans, cattle and winter wheat in 2017.
We thank all those who have chosen the difficult path of farming. We appreciate your hard work and the products you make, not just this week, but every day.