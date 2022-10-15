Colorful leaves mark a change of season and the passage of time. They also remind us it’s time for flu shots.
This year, again add to the list the COVID-19 booster, especially in light of a new variant, called Omicron BA.5, which is now the dominant strain.
Even if you’ve been vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, breakthrough infections are possible and complications include stroke, heart attack, diabetes, digestive and kidney disorders and long-term cognitive impairment, including dementia, according to ucdavis.edu.
The new strain is doing what viruses do: It’s spreading more rapidly than previous strains while becoming less deadly.
“The good news is that the vast majority of breakthrough infections now are outpatient illnesses. They are not resulting in the kind of severe illness that we saw earlier in the pandemic when no one had immunity, which led to increased hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.
As for the flu, we have had two mild flu seasons. That’s because many of us wore masks, took pains to wash and sanitize our hands and stayed away from crowds as we tried to avoid COVID-19, but those measures also are beneficial when trying to avoid the flu.
Many believe they can easily recover if they have the flu or COVID-19. Many of those people are correct; but with any disease, there are no guarantees. Even though it’s lower, there is still a death rate from both viruses.
The Tri-State, which lingered “in the red” for months, finally has lowered its COVID-19 numbers. Our counties remain “in the yellow,” which means to proceed with caution, as the COVID-19 risk is still present.
Even those who feel safe from COVID-19 should remember there are those with medical conditions who aren’t as comfortable. Everyone must respect those who are in that category and continue to distance and wear masks for those people.
Vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 further protect us all. We hope everyone who is eligible will be vaccinated for both viruses and keep up the good work fighting for our good health.