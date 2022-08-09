In true eastern Kentucky fashion, people have been jumping at the chance to help others who have been affected by the tragic floods in several counties in the southeastern part of the Commonwealth.
Schools, churches, various other organizations and individuals rushed to assist the victims of the devastating natural disaster to hit Knott, Letcher, Floyd, Owsley and Perry Counties.
One extremely sad story came out of Knott County. A junior football player from Knott died after doing some heroic work in flooded areas.
Aaron Crawford helped flood victims for three days before not feeling well. He was on the ventilator for four days in the ICU and died unexpectedly.
While that story took a turn for the worse, it started out as a positive story of good deeds.
We’ve seen social media post after social media post about different schools — such as Raceland sending football, basketball and baseball players to Letcher County for flood relief.
In Carter County, bus driver Morris Shearer spearheaded efforts as three buses and a truck full of supplies went to Garrett, Wayland and Hindman.
Those are a just a few examples, and there are so many more.
We applaud everyone who has chipped in with any contribution, whether big or small. Every little bit helps and is surely appreciated.
Being a newspaper, we are a bit embarrassed to admit we are biased on any subject — but we say that anyone would be hard-pressed to find more helpful and caring people in the country than eastern Kentuckians.