Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.