The public has leaned on local health departments perhaps more than ever before throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health departments always served plenty of purposes, but most were probably taken for granted.
They’ve been our direct point of contact over the last 18 months as we’ve relayed important information to our readers regarding area COVID-19 cases.
A few months back, the number of daily cases decreased. In turn, several health departments elected to just distribute one or two releases a week.
The alarming rise in COVID cases has forced some health departments to issue more regular reports.
We at The Daily Independent keep a watchful eye on these releases constantly. All of the health departments deserve recognition for helping keep communities safe, but one in particular has stood out recently.
We are compelled to commend Carter County’s health department for the concise, informative Facebook posts it assembles pretty much daily.
Led by health director Jeff Barker, Carter County is now giving folks a detailed breakdown as it digs into the numbers.
For instance, on Wednesday, there were 67 new cases involving Carter County residents. According to the health department, four of those residents are fully vaccinated.
Carter County also provides exactly how many active cases affect children under 18, and how many fully vaccinated patients are hospitalized. As of Wednesday, there had been 233 cases over the previous seven days. Eighteen are fully vaccinated patients — that’s 7.7% — none of whom are hospitalized.
We’d like to echo what the health department reminds those who follow its Facebook page every day: Wear your masks. Get your COVID vaccine. Help protect the ones you love.