Boyd County girls basketball coach Pete Fraley picked up his 500th career win on Wednesday — what a way to end 2021 for the leader of the Lions.
In typical Fraley fashion, he wasn’t even aware that the victory was of the milestone variety until his daughter, assistant Logan Fraley Wallace, reminded her dad of the achievement.
Fraley deflected personal praise, instead showering former and current assistants as well as past and present players with credit. He also tipped his figurative hat to unyielding administrative support.
For 26 years, Fraley has helped mold young women in Boyd County into fierce competitors on the court — winning an average of 19 times a season. His teams are no strangers to 16th Region Tournament success, too. Under Fraley’s direction, Boyd County has captured five region titles — the Lions, led by Miss Basketball Savannah Wheeler, collected a pair of state tournament wins in 2018.
Boyd County’s girls basketball teams have racked up 893 wins in program history, according to area sports statistician Curtis Crye. That means Fraley’s groups — known for their fun yet fierce style of play — have accounted for 56% of the W’s.
Northeastern Kentucky is rich with caring, dedicated coaches at the high school level and younger. Fraley is one of many examples of that, but he’s among the elite when it comes to longevity and sustained success. Kudos on a job well done to this point.