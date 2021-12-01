Jenna Cumpston is just a fifth-grader, but she’s making an immeasurable impact.
Well, actually it can be measured — with dollar signs.
So far, the Catlettsburg Elementary student has been the catalyst behind an ambitious project. It was such a shoot-for-the-moon mission that Principal Jeff Frasure initially scratched his head and wondered if it was feasible.
Jenna’s huge heart and long-term vision would not be denied. She and her mother have not wavered on their path to a new playground at the school — a school that Jenna won’t even attend after this year.
The City of Catlettsburg fell in love with the idea and pledged $30,000. Other donors have contributed about $10,000. Arby’s became involved and provided an unexpected $30,000 as well. All told, because of this fifth-grade student council president’s passion-filled purpose, a new playground will happen.
“It’s huge for the whole community,” Frasure said of the tight-knit town.
Jenna was the star of the show Tuesday during the Arby’s check presentation. Students chanted her name and cheerfully enjoyed the moment.
Jenna displayed many attributes of a true leader at a young age.
Sometimes youthful aspirations can teach adults lesson. Don’t give up on your goals.