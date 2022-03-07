The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted several shortcomings in our society that it's time to address. The Kentucky Senate is taking a step to do that with a measure to boost enrollment in nursing schools and bringing out-of-state nurses into the work force.
The measure cleared the Senate on a 36-0 vote and advances to the House.
A shortage of nurses is nothing new in Kentucky and elsewhere, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made the problem worse. In fact, Gov. Andy Beshear has declared the problem an emergency, noting projections indicate Kentucky will need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024 to help fill gaps caused by retirements and people leaving the profession.
Under the proposal, enrollment limits would be lifted for nursing programs with at least an 80% average rate of students who passed the licensure exam in the previous three years; the measure also would accelerate the process for nurses from other states or countries to get licensed in Kentucky without compromising the standard of care.
We hope this pandemic is over soon and that we won't face another one for another 100 years. But there is no guarantee of that. Several scientists predict continuing fights with viruses.
William Pan, associate professor of global environmental health at Duke University, was part of a recent study about pandemics.
" ... large pandemics like COVID-19 and the Spanish flu are relatively likely,” Pan said. "Understanding that pandemics aren’t so rare should raise the priority of efforts to prevent and control them in the future."
The Center for Global Development's recent conference about pandemics found the frequency of spillover infectious disease — from wildlife host to humans — is increasing steadily in frequency. The possibility of another COVID-19-like pandemic is likely.
It also found moves we make now will be important in the mitigation of another pandemic. Those moves include resilient health care systems, especially in less-developed countries; a better understanding of the process spillover; incentives for early action to contain outbreaks; and preparedness inside and outside the health care system, which is what boosting the number of nurses is about.