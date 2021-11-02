Have some free time coming up? Thinking of some potential areas to explore? What about some long weekend or day-trip ideas?
We recommend picking up our recent Insight edition for a few ideas.
There are many gems in our own back yard, so to speak.
In order to truly understand what northeastern Kentucky is all about, it’s beneficial to hit all the nooks and crannies of the counties — namely, the unincorporated communities.
Find out what makes them what they are. Find the hangout spots. Dig into the history. Talk to the people who call these places home. Enjoy the natural beauty of these areas.
That’s what our news team did over the last several weeks, and we hope you enjoyed the product of our work. Even if we succeeded in bringing these places to your living room as you were reading, it pales in comparison to an actual visit.
So, while it’s tempting to venture out a little farther even for a short vacation, it might be just as fun to keep your travels close to home. Plus, it saves you from pumping too much $3-a-gallon gas.
This holiday season, if you have a few hours — or days — to spare, check out these local treasures. You won’t regret learning more about this corner of the Commonwealth.
