Anyone who buys medication likely would agree costs are out of reason. Drug prices have been out of reason for years and prices continue to soar.
However, President Trump has moved to fix the problem.
The president signed four executive orders on Friday aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.
The executive orders:
• Allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada.
• Require discounts from drug companies be passed on to patients; they are now absorbed by middlemen.
• Seek to lower insulin costs.
• Would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price other countries pay.
Executives of top drug companies have requested a meeting to discuss how they can lower drug prices, the president said.
But the pharmaceutical industry is resisting, calling the orders a distraction from the COVID-19 pandemic. And Wall Street analysts were skeptical the orders would have much effect on drugmakers and said they could prove difficult to implement in practice.
However, Trump has previously demonstrated the intention to see prescription drug prices lowered. Congress has not been able to come to an agreement on the subject and many of Trump's previous proposals have been resisted by the industry.
The president also said on Friday the White House would propose a health care bill.
The pandemic continues, and so do many other problems the country faces. All the problems must be dealt with, especially those urgent ones such as problems connected to health care.
These recent executive orders are targeting very real problems of everyday Americans. Even if they are difficult to enforce and yield few results, the executive orders outline changes that need to be made and make clear the president's intentions. Perhaps this can serve as a fresh starting point for making changes to America’s health care.