Congratulations are in order for two Ashland woman — both beginning new journeys in their lives.
First, kudos and thanks for Carol Allen as she retires from her position as executive director of the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center.
This week, the museum gave her a proper sendoff that included a key to the city, presented by Mayor Matt Perkins.
During her time at the museum, she developed the fundraiser Dancing With Our Stars. Also under her leadership, the museum added the Highlands Center, the venue for the dancing fundraiser which acts as a fundraiser by being open to rentals.
Second, kudos to Kim Jenkins, who will replace Allen as executive director of the museum.
A volunteer since 1986, Jenkins has worked with Allen to develop the Clark Family Discovery Center on the second floor of the center. She said she’s excited to start the job and make a positive impact on her hometown.
Change can be sad, but also something to celebrate. Change also can bring new and positive things.
Although Allen will be missed, we applaud the job she’s done for the last 10 years at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, and we are happy for her to enjoy a new journey in life. We also congratulate Jenkins as she embarks on a new journey, too, and we look forward to seeing what advancements she will bring to the museum and downtown Ashland.