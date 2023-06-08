As employees of a newspaper, we are keenly aware of all the entertainment opportunities that exist in the Tri-State. So when we hear someone say there’s nothing to do, we usually let them know there are, in fact, many things to do here.
This weekend, the Arts & Eats Festival in Flatwoods provides children’s activities, food, music and shopping.
Huntington will offer Old Central City Days, with music, food, arts and crafts and an immersive butterfly experience.
Just this month, the Paramount Arts Center will offer a concert by world-renowned jazz performers, country artists, rap performers and rock-and-rollers.
Local swimming pools recently opened. There are farmers markets to visit, rummage sales, outdoor music events and numerous beautiful state parks in which fishing, boating, hiking, camping and more are within easy reach.
No matter what county you live in, there are senior centers where meals are served and there is plenty of camaraderie.
Don’t forget Camden Park: the 100-plus-year-old is still standing, providing special events throughout the summer.
There are tons of places to grab a quick coffee and a bite and another ton of places where you can get an upscale meal prepared by a chef.
We are lucky to be positioned to have easy access to day and weekend trips, too.
You can take a day trip to a water park, see a professional baseball game, and experience outdoor theater, concert venues and art museums.
We are sure we are overlooking other things to enjoy during summer in the Tri-State, but those things are not hard to find, if you look.