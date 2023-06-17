It seems the awareness and celebration of Juneteenth is growing in our community, and we are pleased.
In case you’re unaware, Juneteenth is considered the date of the true end of slavery by many. It was then, June 19, 1865, that Texas got the word that slavery had been abolished. Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, on that date to deliver the news.
However, inequality continued and continues in our society.
Many of those slaves freed by the Emancipation Proclamation remained working on plantations and in service to white men. Although free, they had no alternatives.
For decades that followed, little progress was made. White people continued to refuse to recognize the humanity of Black people. Some of us remember segregated schools, restaurants, drinking fountains and other facets of common society that served as constant reminders to Blacks that they aren’t considered as “good” as whites.
Juneteenth isn’t accepted everywhere in the United States. More than 20 states seek to eliminate parts of American history, as well as anti-racist teaching, from public schools.
Fortunately for our community, there have been (and will be) several observations of Juneteenth.
• The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center offered Gospel Night on Thursday.
• A community cookout was Friday at the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum.
• Ohio University Southern’s first Cultural and Heritage Festival is scheduled for today (Saturday) at 1804 Liberty Ave. in Ironton.
• The Juneteenth Zumba Party featuring Tim Wilburn was Friday at the A.D. Lewis Center at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.
• The third annual Juneteenth Race for Equality 5K Walk/Run was to be today (Saturday) in Ritter Park in Huntington.
• The third annual Juneteenth Cabaret was scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Phil Cline YMCA in Huntington.
Bravo to our community for recognizing that knowledge is the only way to move forward, and celebrating Juneteenth is one way of educating people and striving for equality for everyone.