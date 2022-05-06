We all know the importance of shopping locally. Benefits range from supporting the local economy by keeping our dollars in the area to obtaining the most fresh, healthy produce available.
That’s why the opening of local farmers markets is so important. Not only is the a living for local farmers, but it’s a treat for shoppers to buy locally grown food, to be able to shop for nonfood and handmade items by local people.
Another treat that might not be as obvious: Shoppers have the chance to meet and interact with vendors.
Why is that important?
Those who are very interested in the food they eat can talk to farmers who grew the food or crafters who made items for sale. Not only does that allow shoppers to access information from the experts about what they are buying, it’s a great way to get to know other people in our area. Building relationships with others in person, not on social media, should not be underestimated. Beyond understanding the products you buy, meeting and interacting with other people is good for the mind and body.
People really do need people: theemotionmachine.com says because people need people, our happiness and success largely depend on our relationships with others. That’s not just with a significant other, but with any other person, even people we meet in passing.
Of course, the farmers at the Farmers Market aren’t people we meet in passing. They are there every time the market is open and they return year after year. They can become more than acquaintances; they can become friends.
The Farmers Market in Greenup County’s soft opening today at the Greenup County Extension Office will be a bit of a celebration, with everything from hot dogs and hamburgers from the Fraternal Order of Police to a hula hoop maker to handmade bowls and homemade soap. It’s a great atmosphere for a celebration of spring and a great time to get to know your neighbor.
Soon, other local Farmers Markets will open with their own offerings. We encourage readers to support their local Farmers Markets, enjoy healthy, fresh food and make some new friends.