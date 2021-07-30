The Commonwealth of Kentucky is making progress toward preserving African American history, thanks to $150,000 in federal funds intended to rehabilitate relevant sites.
Each of the following will receive $50,000:
• Cherokee State Park, the first segregated state park. which operated until 1964. The funding will pay for interpretative signage and programming.
• Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, which will restore the Purple Room, which was used as an after-hours gathering space for musicians; the hotel served Black travelers at a time when lodging was segregated.
• Palmer Pharmacy Building in Lexington, which was built by Black pharmacist Dr. Zirl A. Palmer in the 1960s. An organization is planning a feasibility study and business plan for the building.
Funding for the projects is part of an ongoing effort by state tourism officials to attract new, diverse travel markets.
While we hope renewing these buildings will increase tourism, we believe the more important goal in rehabbing these buildings is to show Black Kentuckians the state is serious about inclusion and education. That is the path to understanding and unifying our population.