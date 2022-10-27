President Joe Biden’s plan to clamp down on “junk fees,” charged primarily by banks, is a good one amid this seemingly insurmountable inflation.
It may seems like small potatoes to some, but for blue-collar folks living paycheck to paycheck and just doing everything they can in order for their families to survive, this could help a bit.
Essentially, if this plan — spearheaded by Biden and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — comes to fruition, it would drastically change the complexion of checking accounts across America.
Currently, most banks charge an overdraft fee of typically $30-35 every time a customer dips below $0 — even if a purchase or withdrawal initially occurs when the customer is in the positive.
With times as tough as they are, this adjustment is needed.
A good proposal to banks, in our opinion, is to allow a grace period. For example, if a customer has $30 in his/her checking account, and purchases dinner for $40 — probably without realizing he or she just went into the negative — a bank will typically apply an overdraft fee, sending that customer plunging deeper into the red. What if that bank allowed a day or two for the customer to rectify it? How much damage would it inflict upon the bank to give the customer an extra day of hovering just barely in the negative?
The good news is the banking industry has indicated it is taking steps to reduce fees on customers even without the White House having to step in.
The bureau is also targeting bounced check fees.
Any sort of adjustment to decrease the burden would be a welcomed move.