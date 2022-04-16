Kentucky has taken another step into the future while helping to boost the economy in a portion of the commonwealth.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday a Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company will build a factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs in a $2 billion investment that reinforces the state’s leadership in battery production.
The Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles, Beshear said. The gigafactory’s products will be made for multiple auto manufacturers globally.
The announcement represents Kentucky’s second-largest economic development investment, following an even larger battery production plant announcement last year: Ford and its battery partner will build twin battery plants in central Kentucky, creating 5,000 jobs.
We are pleased for other parts of the state to gain a substantial number of well-paying jobs. We are pleased by all the new small businesses that have opened recently in our area, too.
But we would also like to see some major companies, like Envision AESC and Ford, open new business ventures in Boyd, Greenup, Carter and surrounding counties, as well as in Ohio and West Virginia.
While electric automobiles still might seem far out to many, the fact they are not.
Many industry observers believe we have already passed the tipping point where sales of electric vehicles will very rapidly overwhelm gas and diesel cars, according the BBC News, noting Jaguar aims to sell only electric cars as of 2025, with Volvo’s goal at 2030. GM’s goal is 2035.
The United States is aiming for half of all sales to be electric vehicles by 2030, according to visualcapitalist.com.
To truly help eastern Kentucky advance, we need a large injection of good-paying jobs with benefits. If they happen to be technological, even a little futuristic, all the better.
Electric vehicles are no longer in the beginning stages; their reality is here and the sooner eastern Kentucky can get in on that, the better for all.