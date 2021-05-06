Many sports leagues at several levels will hand out a Most Improved Player award every season — the hardware typically goes to someone who had a subpar or injury-plagued year prior to putting together a big season.
Economically speaking, Kentucky would be in the running for Most Improved Player among all 50 states based on the latest Fitch Ratings.
Fitch is considered one of the “Big Three” credit rating agencies, along with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.
Fitch, which previously rated Kentucky’s economic outlook as negative, recently shifted the label to “stable.”
Fitch noted Kentucky’s “solid ability to control revenues and expenditures to maintain fiscal balance” and its “declining reliance on one-time measures.”
It’s taken a team to orchestrate such a turnaround. Both Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, and Republicans, such as GOP lawmakers praised by Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, deserve credit.
Beshear says Fitch’s assessment indicates the Commonwealth is “poised to sprint out of this pandemic and be a leader in the post-COVID economy.”
This is the kind of news that makes us proud to be Kentuckians. From Day 1 of the pandemic, Beshear has emphasized the importance of togetherness in the fight against the virus.
It’s much easier to stay together when things are looking up. Fitch’s ratings are just the latest positive sign. The unemployment rate in the state is also trending better.
With all the heartache and headache of the past year-plus, it’s nice to take comfort in the state’s economic direction.