We believe human beings have a responsibility to keep Earth and its animals healthy and safe, mainly from human beings.
That’s why we found research by marine biologist Mark Tokulka so alarming. He said about one million seabirds and 100,000 marine mammals and sea turtles become entrapped in plastic or ingest it and die in a year.
While cutting up those rings of plastic that hold cans together before disposing of them eliminates the entanglement problem, the unnatural plastics still may be eaten by the animals, who don’t know not to.
Saltwater Brewery in Delray Beach, Florida, has developed edible, biodegradable six-pack rings made of barley and wheat remnants from the brewing process. It’s a financially sound move for the company, makes use of a waste product and not only saves the lives of animals, it helps feed them.
Now, a major brewer, Corona, is starting to use the earth-friendly rings in its headquarters in Tulum, Mexico, with plans to expand use if the project goes well.
Not only is this development good news for those who care about the environment, it is a fine example of American ingenuity and problem-solving. We hope the earth-friendly rings will catch on, be used globally and solve one of our many pollution problems.