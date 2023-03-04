Kentucky lawmakers have been busy with nonsense lately. Not only have Republicans introduced a bill to deny LGBTQ+ youth transitional care, they are advancing a bill against drag shows in the state by prohibiting them on public property or other locations where they could be viewed by children.
Violations of the bill would be punishable as misdemeanors for the first two offenses but would rise to a felony for subsequent offenses. Businesses hosting such performances could have their alcohol and business licenses suspended or revoked.
Those of us who grew up routinely seeing comedians Milton Berle and Flip Wilson in drag on television in our living rooms with our parents find this absurd.
Bill sponsor Sen. Lindsey Tichenor claims the bill is meant to protect children from being sexualized.
Drag shows do not sexualize children. If they are worried about children being sexualized, there are plenty of other activities to attack where children truly are sexualized and exposed to other adult content that is harmful.
Drag show audiences generally do not include children, anyway, as many occur at night clubs in the evening, a place where children already aren’t allowed. Any brunch drag show, which is open to children, will contain a vastly different entertainment content. In addition, it’s unlikely children will make a choice to attend a drag brunch; if they are there, their parents took them, and we believe it’s a parent’s choice to allow them or not allow them to attend, not the choice of lawmakers.