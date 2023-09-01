Labor Day means different things to different people, including the unofficial end of summer, being back in the classroom and spending one last day grilling out and getting in the pool.
Most importantly, the real reason for Labor Day is to celebrate the contributions of American workers.
The idea of Labor Day started in 1882, when the unions of New York City had a parade to celebrate their members being in unions and to show support for all unions. At least 20,000 attended, with workers giving up a day’s pay to attend.
The parade inspired other unions in other towns to follow suit.
In May 1886, a union rally in Chicago’s Haymarket Square led to violence: A bomb exploded, leaving to fights in which seven police officers and four others were killed. The Pullman railroad strike also inspired violence.
By 1894, and with the support of President Grover Cleveland, Labor Day became a national holiday.
As the country and its work force have changed, so has the makeup of union workers.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics finds there were 14.8 million union members in the work force in 2017, down from 17.7 million in 1983. Today, the largest union is the National Education Association, with about 3 million members, as opposed to previous years where labor unions dominated.
The true meaning of Labor Day, an appreciation of American men and women who get the job done, can get lost among the imagery of one last summer party.
But we wish to remind readers to give thought to the workers in America, who are the backbone of the country.