Everyone knows how important exercise is, especially for heart health.
Everyone also knows how difficult it is to force yourself to do exercise when it’s boring.
That’s why the American Heart Association’s Lexington chapter’s donation of more than 200 various kinds of balls is important.
The organization recently made the donation, which will go to Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education), a London-based nonprofit that serves 32 eastern Kentucky counties — including Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Johnson, Lawrence, Menifee and Rowan.
Operation UNITE also operates Camp UNITE, for middle-school-aged children.
Dale Morton, Operation UNITE’s communication director, said the camp aims to introduce young people to activities and interest they might have been exposed to previously, in addition to learning teamwork, building self confidence and finding mentors.
“ … The whole synergy of the week is built around showing them there are people they can trust, that there are opportunities to do things that you may not have thought about,” Morton said.
Injecting fun into important lessons is a sure-fire way to get those lessons to take. We applaud the donation, with the ultimate goal of keeping children healthy and safe.