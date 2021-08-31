There is a direct correlation between vaccination and avoiding severe effects of COVID-19. That’s been well-established, but there’s still plenty of hesitation, too.
A couple of notable statistics popped up on social media on Tuesday from a pair of area health care establishments.
King’s Daughters Medical Center issued a statement weighing in on vaccines, their effectiveness and regular testing of unvaccinated staff members.
To date, said KDMC CEO Kristie Whitlatch, more than 70% of its team members and 95% of KDMC physicians are vaccinated.
“Across the U.S., millions of doses of the vaccines have been administered, again with very low rates of adverse reaction,” she said.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, meanwhile, posted that 39.6% of Boyd County is vaccinated. That’s well behind Woodford County — the lone “yellow” county in the commonwealth.
A total of 119 of 120 counties are “red,” meaning there are more than 25 cases (per 100,000 population). Boyd County is at 96.9. Greenup County’s rate is 114. Carter’s is 141.3.
What that means: Boyd County’s population is 46,000. So you take 100,000 divided by 46,000, and you arrive at 2.17. That’s your multiplier. Take 96.9 divided by 2.17, and you get 44.7 — that means there’s an average of 44.7 cases per day right now in Boyd County.
At 70%, Woodford County happens to boast the top vaccination rate in the state.
Coincidence? We think not.