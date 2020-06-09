“Black Lives Matter” are three simple yet powerful words — kind of like “I Love You.”
When someone says “I Love You” to you, do you counter with, “Well, you should love everyone!” No, you respond by reciprocating the same three words.
Nonetheless, a lot of us just don’t get it.
How is “All Lives Matter” different from “Black Lives Matter?”
“All Lives Matter” is offensive because it takes away from the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
So when someone says, “Black Lives Matter,” stand by that statement. Say it back. Say it with that person. Say it in solidarity.
Don’t fire back with “All Lives Matter.” Of course all lives matter. And don’t think of it as, well, OK, black lives matter, too.
No, there’s no “too.”
It’s just “Black Lives Matter.”
“All Lives Matter” is insulting. Don’t say it.
“All Lives Matter” is a given. Stop stating the obvious.
“All Lives Matter” dilutes an important message.
The “Black Lives Matter” campaign is one that firmly stands against violence and systemic racism toward black people.
Although the black community is a small portion, numbers-wise, of our northeastern Kentucky population (less than 5%), the black community’s impact has been immeasurable.
Throughout the last week-plus, pictures of protests have popped up across the internet. Perhaps the one particular sign that went viral that best applies to this topic stated the following: “We said, ‘Black Lives Matter.’ Never said, ‘Only Black Lives Matter.’ We know, ‘All Lives Matter.’ We just need YOUR HELP with #blacklivesmatter for black lives are in danger.”
Don’t make the BLM movement more complicated than it is. And let’s certainly not make it less potent than it is.
Black Lives Matter, period.