Our area is lucky to have many resources to help its residents when they are experiencing bad times. That includes when they are being abused.
We wish there was no need for such services; we wish people didn’t hurt or take advantage of one another. But it happens.
October is a good time to think about these difficult topics, as it is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s important to discuss because it’s one of those problems we all must do our part to combat, especially in Kentucky, which has the highest rate of domestic violence in the country, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men having experienced domestic violence.
Often, escaping domestic violence means victims run the risk of being homeless and without food. That’s where our local agencies come in.
Those who need help are urged to call CAReS in The Neighborhood, at 2516 Carter Ave., in Ashland, or call (606) 324-2949.
Shelter of Hope, at 2944 Winchester Ave., Ashland, can be reached at (606) 324-6700. The agency serves Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Elliott and Lawrence counties, helping homeless households and some domestic violence victims.
Safe Harbor can be reached at (606) 329-9304.
In addition, the National Domestic Violence hotline is (800) 799-7233.
Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to help one another get through life’s difficulties and solve societal problems. That means individuals should be all in on helping someone they believe might have been abused.
Signs of physical abuse include black eyes, bruises on arms, busted lips, red or purple marks on the neck and sprained wrists. Victims also often try to cover their injuries with clothing, sometimes inappropriate for the weather. Sunglasses are used to cover black eyes.
There are more subtle signs, too, which might including anxiety, low self-esteem, depression, being extremely apologetic, loss of interest in daily activities, being late for appointments or work, a desire for extreme privacy, distancing from family and friends, fearfulness, a change in sleep habits, developing a drug or alcohol problem and talking about or attempting suicide.
As good neighbors, we should be aware of these signs. If we see them, reach out to the one who needs help and let them know there are resources to help them. Do what you can to protect your friend and fight domestic violence.