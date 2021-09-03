It’s past time to admit Earth is experiencing negative consequences from climate change.
In Earth science classes in elementary school, we learned climate change happens to every planet. Earth is a living thing and, like all living things, it will come to the end of its life, but we prefer that death to happen naturally, not before its time and not because of what we humans do.
Planets can live for billions of years. As a planet ages, the climate changes because the internal temperature of the planet increases over time — something like a degree every 100 years.
Unfortunately for Earth, the internal temperature is increasing at a more rapid pace, as is the surface temperature. That creates erratic weather, just like the weather we’ve had for the last few years.
Data released by NASA show:
• The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased since the Industrial Revolution. CO2 and other gases work to trap heat and increase greenhouse gases.
• It is undeniable that human activities have warmed the atmosphere, ocean, and land — and that widespread and rapid changes in the atmosphere, ocean, cryosphere and biosphere have occurred.
• Carbon dioxide from human activity is increasing more than 250 times faster than it did from natural sources after the last Ice Age.
• The ocean has absorbed much of the increased heat of Earth, with the top 328 feet of ocean showing warming of more than 0.6 degrees Fahrenheit since 1969.
• The Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have decreased in mass — Greenland lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019; Antarctica lost about 148 billon tons of ice per year.
• Glaciers are retreating almost everywhere around the world — including in the Alps, Himalayas, Andes, Rockies, Alaska and Africa.
• The number of record-high temperature events in the United States has been increasing, while the number of record-low temperature events has been decreasing, since 1950.
• Since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, the acidity of surface ocean waters has increased by about 30%.
A report from the United Nations weather agency found weather disasters are striking the world four to five times more often and causing seven times more damage than in the 1970s.
Fewer are dying as a result of the erratic weather, but economic losses are more extreme. Those who are dying tend to be from developing countries; the economic losses occur in richer countries, the report showed.
It’s become evident many don’t care about their fellow man enough to take precautions against COVID-19, so maybe extreme economic losses might be more likely to stimulate change.
Many don’t accept climate change happens because of the activity of humans, but scientists know that’s where much of the change is coming from. Not only is it undeniable, it’s absolutely mandatory we take measures to slow climate change if we want to preserve the Earth we were loaned to enjoy for the time we’re alive.