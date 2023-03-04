Advocates for the LGBTQ+ community correctly assessed the situation Thursday with shouts of “shame” at Kentucky legislators.
The Kentucky House voted to ban access to gender-transition medical care for those younger than 18, continuing a trend in conservative states to push bills aimed at transgender youth. The bill specifically applies to hormone and surgical treatments; health care providers would lose their licenses for providing such treatment.
The bill now goes to the Senate, which is dominated by Republicans.
Denying medical care to anyone is wrong. Teens struggling with sexual identity are especially at risk, with their suicide rate seven times higher than for other teens.
The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth, finds these teens are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.
The bill’s supporters claim the move is to “protect children,” but from what? We are uncertain. It doesn’t protect them from suicide.
By supporting the bill, conservatives again are violating one of the tenets they claim to live by — minimized government control. It would be easier for them to mind their own business and allow young people and their families to navigate this landscape. It also would be a genuine pro-life move.