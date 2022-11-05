This is that dreaded weekend: Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, and most Americans will set their clocks back one hour to standard time.
Some love the time change because it allows for an extra hour of sleep — never mind it must be paid back in the spring. Some dread the “shorter days” the change creates.
But things might be different in 2023.
The National Conference of State Legislatures reported 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change, and in some cases, if surrounding states enact the same legislation. This year, Kentucky approved such legislation.
In March, the Senate unanimously approved a measure making daylight saving time permanent across the United States in November 2023. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year.
The White House has not said whether Biden supports it. A spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to say if she supports the measure but said she was reviewing it.
Supporters say a permanent daylight saving time would make afternoons brighter and encourage more economic activity.
The National Association of Convenience Stores opposes the change, telling Congress “we should not have kids going to school in the dark.”
Like it or not, a change is likely coming. For now, don’t forget to change to clocks. It might be one of the last times you’re asked to do so.