Legislation is being considered in Kentucky to ban the application of the death penalty for some diagnosed with severe mental illnesses.
The House Judiciary Committee passed it last week and it will soon be considered by the full House.
The death penalty ban would apply to defendants with a documented history of certain mental disorders, including schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder and delusional disorder. A documented history means a diagnosis from a mental health professional,
It doesn't keep defendants from serving life sentences; it just takes the death penalty off the table.
It seems as though the death penalty in Kentucky is becoming an archaic form of punishment: Only three have been executed since 1976, and only 27 are currently on death row in the commonwealth.
There are reasons the death penalty's decline is a positive move for the state.
• This particular legislation makes an exception for people who might not be able to control their actions. For the safety of the public, an uncontrollable violent offender should not be allowed to walk free, but execution of such a person is cruel.
• English jurist Sir William Blackstone said, "It is better that 10 guilty persons escape than one innocent suffer." In the case of this legislation, we might or might not be talking about innocents. It's difficult to be sure someone is guilty or not guilty if they are unable to contribute to their defense, and those with serious mental illness, such as those highlighted in the legislation, are not in a position to do so.
• Unfortunately, we do imprison innocent people.
To date, 375 in the United States have been exonerated by DNA testing, including 21 who served time on death row. These people served an average of 14 years in prison before exoneration and release.
More than 2,400 have been exonerated in the United States since 1989. When it comes to the number of wrongful convictions, the United States is the undisputed leader. Wrongful convictions statistics for 2018 show there were 151 exonerations that year. Another 143 individuals were exonerated in 2019.
If someone has been executed and is later found to be not guilty, there is nothing that can be done to rectify the situation. If the defendant is serving a life sentence and found to have been unjustly imprisoned, he or she has lost years of life that can't be regained, but he or she can be released and enjoy a second chance at living.