While much of the country has made progress toward coming to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are, in truth, not at the end. Especially in the Tri-State.
The eastern third of Kentucky and the entire state of West Virginia remain in the red, meaning cases are high.
According to data from the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the incidence rate in Boyd County is 40.7%; in Greenup County it is 37.4%; and in Carter County, it is 49.6%.
The positivity rate in Boyd County and Greenup County is 19%; in Carter County, it is 22%.
Just because we are “tired” of the pandemic does not mean it is over.
The Harvard Global Health Institute reports many physicians recommend a 3% positivity rate as a standard for considering COVID-19 an endemic, meaning it is consistently present, but limited to a particular region, making spread and rates predictable.
The World Health Organization recommends positivity should remain at 5% or lower for 14 days before regions reopen.
Some say COVID is the common cold. It is not. It is in the same family of viruses, but it is much more serious than the common cold. Not only has it killed at least 951,000 Americans, it continues to threaten many who have recovered by causing long-haul effects, which can threaten any system of the body.
This week, Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, warned parents there is a risk of children who have been infected with COVID-19 developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition.
We are in no position to discard COVID-19 from our list of concerns. Data shows we are moving in the right direction, but we have not arrived at our destination.
Stack recommends vaccinations and targeted mask wearing. We should continue to be diligent and listen to our doctors to make sure we come to the true end of the threats from COVID-19.