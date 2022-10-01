There is always a need for adoption, whether it’s adoption of a baby or a pet.
This month, the focus is on the latter.
October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Started by a group called American Humane, the month of awareness began 40 years ago as an effort to encourage pet lovers to adopt one of the millions of dogs with no home.
Being kind to animals and teaching children to do the same is increasingly important. Children who learn to love and care for animals will learn compassion for other people, too. Besides, helping a dog in need is the right thing to do, and that dog will pay you back with endless love and loyalty.
American Humane offers the following tips when adopting a dog:
• Talk with your local shelter or rescue about what type of dog would suit your needs.
• Consider adopting an older dog: They are usually less rambunctious, often house-trained and will be very grateful.
• Have your pet spayed or neutered to eliminate the potential for unwanted puppies. The procedure also helps dogs live longer, healthier lives with fewer behavioral problems.
• Identify your pet with a tag, microchip or both, to reduce the chances of your dog getting lost and becoming homeless.
• Donate time, supplies or money to your local shelter or rescue. You may call the shelter or visit the group’s social media page for suggestions.
Of course, if you’re not a dog lover, don’t even think about adopting a dog. Pet ownership in general isn’t right for everyone.
But if you’re longing for a furry friend to cuddle with, don’t over look the many shelters and rescues in the Tri-State. Your next best friend may be waiting.