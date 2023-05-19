Not only are community service projects important to getting things accomplished where you live, coming in contact with those in need and helping to fill those needs helps develop empathy, an emotion sorely needed in today’s world.
The Boyd County High School Key Club has been recognized for such a project.
The club received a Governor’s Service Award for creating the Key to Sweet Dreams Campaign, which pairs each bed built during the Build-A-Bed event with the necessities to establish a good nighttime routine and ensure a good night’s rest.
The club was one of nine groups to be honored at a recent ceremony in Louisville.
A healthy lifestyle is critical to learning. That means good sleep, as well as healthy food, exercise and good mental health.
Good sleep includes the right amount and quality of sleep and a nighttime routine that includes a limit on screen time, as well as the right temperature and the right amount of light. But good sleep starts with a comfortable bed. The Boyd County High School Key Club is doing its part by providing the extras that help children get physically and emotionally ready for bed, part of a nighttime routine. The club was able to help provide comfortable sleep for 150 children.
We congratulate the Boyd County High School Key Club on being honored for is role in the Build-A-Bed program. We also thank students for their roles in making the community a more successful and loving place to live.