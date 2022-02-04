Unfortunately, cancer has touched nearly everyone in some way, whether we've lost a loved one to the sometimes insidious disease or we’ve been distressed by the cancer journey of a friend or we've dealt with it on an even more personal level.
This is the time to think about defeating cancer, as February is National Cancer Prevention Month.
The National Institute of Health reports nearly 1.9 million are diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States. Nearly half of those diagnoses are breast, prostate, lung, pancreas or colon cancers. More than 40% of all cancer diagnoses can be linked to a preventable cause.
To prevent cancer, the NIH recommends regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, quitting or never starting smoking and limiting alcohol use, as well as routine checkups, knowing your risk factors and treating or preventing other health conditions.
To fight cancer beyond our own lives, the NIH also recommends supporting research into preventive measures, encouraging family and friends to join you on a journey of prevention and speaking to your doctor about your risk factors.
Of course, there are no guarantees and there are genetic factors, but following the advice of health care professionals as best we can is a step toward protecting ourselves and decreasing our risk.