There are many lessons to be learned from the story of the album “Whippoorwill.”
One: If you listen to the music, you will hear sounds of the mountains. Our mountains.
The kind of music on the album is traditional to our area, making use of instruments that sing our history. Despite the fact it's our music, most of us don’t often hear it, but hearing it helps us connect to our ancestors.
Two: Scott Miller, of Catlettsburg, a music instructor at Morehead State University, brought the music together on “Whippoorwill.” He is a 2021 recipient of In These Mountains: Folk and Traditional Arts Master Artist fellowship from SouthArts, which helped enable the project.
Miller has dedicated his career to the preservation of traditional music, not only by making this recording but by operating The Appalachian School of Music, where he teaches guitar, fiddle, old-time banjo, hammered dulcimer, mountain dulcimer, mandolin and baritone ukulele, as well as music theory. Such dedication to keeping our arts history alive is admirable.
Three: The story of Tyler Johnson, a major contributor to “Whippoorwill,” amazes and inspires.
As Johnson’s interest in traditional music grew, he decided to learn to play the banjo and, with no prior training or experience in music, he did. After three years of lessons from Miller, not only did Johnson become an accomplished banjo player, he had a good enough understanding of music theory to write songs for “Whippoorwill,” including the title track.
Johnson's dedication to learning the banjo shows what determination and hard work can accomplish.
Any single aspect of “Whippoorwill” demonstrates the talent and grit of the people of Appalachia, but all three working together yield a beautiful album of music, some creating by our ancestors and some inspired by them. It’s also a window into the importance of perseverance.