Every day, there is frightening news about our planet.
One of the alarming stories we read last week revealed Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature.
The Associated Press reported the following: “Sweltering heat is blanketing much of the planet, and one unofficial analysis says the past seven days have been the hottest week on record, the latest grim milestone in a series of climate-change-driven extremes.”
Let’s be clear: Climate change means the core of the earth is warming at an unnaturally rapid pace. Scientists say the change is driven by human activities, including greenhouse gas emissions caused by burning fossil fuels. Results of such rapid climate change are erratic weather, like heatwaves, floods and droughts.
According to nrdc.org, the website for Natural Resources Defense Council, since 1981, the Earth’s core temperature has more than doubled and continues to rise.
Sadly, many of the most needy on Earth are suffering the consequences of unhealthy climate change.
• Tijuana, which relies on the Colorado River, is facing a water crisis because of the shrinking river.
• Increased heat in India has caused the death of at least 150 in a month.
• The United States experienced 22 weather and climate disasters causing billions of dollars worth of damage in 2020.
• Nearly 4 trillion metric tons of ice have melted in Antarctica since the 1990.
• Sea levels are rising and threaten to destroy coastal cities in the coming years.
And, in case you don’t think climate change affects us in the Tri-State:
• Climate change is making wildfires and smoke worse. We experienced this first-hand recently when winds from Canada gave the area the worst air quality in years.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest numbers help prove “that climate change is out of control,” and warned large-scale measures must be taken immediately to avoid a “catastrophic situation.”
Large-scale measures means moves by government and big business to conserve resources. Individuals can help, too.
We can conserve our own resources: decrease all forms of waste, recycle, and buy energy-efficient appliances.
Just as important for us is to pressure our lawmakers to take steps to solve this very real problem and hold them accountable. We must never forget our tax dollars play their salaries, and we have every right — and responsibility — to demand progress on this life-or-death issue.