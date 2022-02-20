Legislation that will soon go to Kentucky’s Senate aims to improve educational standards in Kentucky schools by encouraging the teaching of civics.
It's an important subject that teaches students their role in governance. It teaches them what their responsibilities are as a citizen, as well as what their rights are.
Republican Sen. Max Wise said he introduced the measure “with the intent to unify.” Saying there’s a general “lack of knowledge” on civics education, Wise said the bill seeks to educate Kentucky students on the country’s foundational principles.
“Let’s season our state’s academic standards with American principles and encourage teachers to help students explore original core documents, analyze historical and current issues and controversies,” he said during the committee hearing.
Wise, the committee chairman, said he agreed to make changes to the measure after receiving “valuable feedback." Instead of focusing on what should not be taught, it prioritizes what should be taught, Wise said.
He said he offered his bill in response to rising national concerns about education that have “degenerated into hostile monologues” and “state legislation that is being based on a negative list of don’t’s.’”
The bill allows teachers to conduct lessons on historical events while requiring lessons remain consistent with a set of American principles.
Democratic Sen. Reggie Thomas said Wise was well-intentioned but said the measure as unnecessary.
“I don’t know why we create this boogeyman of critical race theory, and now we’re buying into that here in Kentucky, because we don’t teach critical race theory here in our K-through-12 schools,” Thomas said, adding history should not be whitewashed.
Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society. Multiple GOP-led states have banned or limited the teaching of critical race theory or similar concepts through laws or administrative actions.
This legislation does seem unnecessary. What we need, however, is for students to learn the true history of the country, including where systemic racism comes from and how we might improve our government by eliminating it and making life for people of color safer and more fair.
Currently, Kentucky schools do not teach critical race theory. Perhaps there should be legislation to allow it.
We support the teaching of civics, but we don't support omitting parts of history that might make students or teachers uncomfortable. To know the truth, facts can not be omitted. To operate effectively as a citizen, one must know the truth.
Facts aren't always positive or comfortable, but they can lead to improvement of a society, which should be the goal of all citizens.