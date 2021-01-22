Having reliable internet service is more important than ever in 2021, as was proven by 2020.
Staying away from other people has been key to avoiding the spread of coronavirus. Unfortunately, we as a nation haven’t done as well as we should have staying away from others, even though we had internet, which enabled some of us to work from home. The internet also enabled us to order items we need, cutting down on shopping in crowded areas, and it allowed us to keep up to date on the news and stay in touch with others during a time most of us felt restricted.
In Kentucky, we recognize the importance of the internet. That’s why the state has launched a broadband speed test project to gather information needed to expand home internet access.
The test is free and anonymous and can be taken at http://ewdc.ky.gov/Initiatives/Pages/KBI.aspx through Feb. 18.
The information is needed to expand access for distance learning, telework and telehealth, the state said in a news release. Anyone who doesn’t have WiFi can submit the address of a home without service by using access at the local library or locations such as stores or restaurants that offer free access.
“We need as many Kentuckians as possible to take this internet speed test, to get an accurate picture of who has adequate internet access across the state,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The more speed tests taken, the better understanding we will have of our state’s internet capabilities, and the better prepared we will be to repair and expand it.”
If you fit this category, check the above-mentioned website, and if you know someone who does, urge them to check into it. Having good internet service will pave the way for growth in all areas of Kentucky.